CCTV image released following assault at The Stag pub

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who may have vital information in connection with an assault in Ascot in November.

A 32-year-old man was headbutted and took punches to the head and body at The Stag pub in Ascot High Street at about 9.50pm on Friday, November 10.

The victim’s shirt was also ripped off during the altercation.

He later received treatment for concussion at St Bartholomew's Hospital in London and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer from the Maidenhead Investigation Hub PC Marion Woods said: “I am keen to speak to the man in this CCTV image as he may have information vital to our investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the man should contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43170335608 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.