Windsor Racecourse to offer 'park and float' scheme for Royal Wedding

A ‘park and float’ scheme will be on offer at Windsor Racecourse to help ferry people around during the Royal Wedding.

Members of the public can pay for a reserved parking spot at the Maidenhead Road racecourse on Saturday, May 19, and either get a return boat trip or walk to the town centre.

The venue will also be broadcasting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day on big screens from its Windsor Lawn.

This will be followed by live coverage of the FA Cup Final from Wembley.

Simon Williams, executive director at Royal Windsor Racecourse, said: “We hope that our park and float scheme will offer an excellent opportunity for visitors to access Windsor without putting excess pressure on the town centre parking facilities.”

Live music and children’s entertainment is also being laid on so everyone can enjoy the wedding celebrations.

Visit www.windsor-racecourse.co.uk/royal-wedding for details.