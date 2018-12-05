In pictures: Shoppers embrace Christmas spirit at Windsor's annual reindeer parade

Thousands of people turned out for Windsor’s annual reindeer parade on Saturday (Dec1).

The event saw Father Christmas ride through the town centre on his wooden sleigh with animals from the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd leading the way.

The parade began outside Windsor Castle’s Advance Gate before meandering its way through St Alban’s Street and Peascod Street and finishing at Windsor Yards.

Music by The Egham Band helped put people in the festive mood with free creative workshops also on offer from the Busy Buttons Design Centre.

Shoppers were then able to get a close-up look at the reindeer as they grazed in a paddock.

Windsor and Eton town manager Paul Roach said: “In terms of the Christmas programme it’s the biggest daytime event that we host in December.

“It has a tremendous impact on the town and we know that people come specifically to see the parade and then go to continue their shopping in the town centre.

“Retail is bringing increasing challenges so it’s important that Windsor Yards keep supporting events like this.”

He also thanked the team at Windsor Castle’s Royal Mews for looking after the reindeer ahead of the parade.