Windsor Racecourse COVID-19 vaccination centre to relocate

The vaccination centre at Windsor Racecourse will be relocating to the former Lakeland store in the town centre.

Since its launch on December 21, 2020, the service has provided tens of thousands of people with doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Windsor residents will now take place at the former Lakeland store in Windsor Yards in a relocation process which began on Friday, June 11.

All those being invited for vaccination will be given the full details of where they should attend.

The NHS Frimley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has urged residents over 40 to get their second jabs, with NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens announcing on Tuesday that over 18s will be able to book their vaccination by the end of the week.

New research has shown that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines were 96 per cent and 92 per cent effective against hospitalisation for the Delta variant after two doses, respectively.

Sarah Bellars, COVID-19 vaccination lead for NHS Frimley Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Thanks to the incredible work of NHS staff up and down the country, more than three quarters of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with over half having received both.

“I am thrilled that in our local system so many people have taken up the offer of the jab and in doing so, are helping the country as a whole beat this devastating virus.

“The offer of the vaccine is evergreen, so if you have been invited but are yet to make an appointment, please do so today and bring us one step closer to freedom.”

Across Frimley Health and Care, 757,891 people had been jabbed (as of Thursday, June 10), through 12 local vaccination services, a national vaccination centre and a community pharmacy site – as well as additional mobile vaccination units.

People will receive vaccination invitations by text or phone from their local GP-led service, as well as a choice of appointments via the national vaccination service.

Those wishing to book via the National Booking Service can do so via the weblink they are sent.

People who cannot get online can call the service on 119 for extra support in booking their jabs.