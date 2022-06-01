Commemorative Platinum Jubilee postbox unveiled in Windsor

A postbox opposite the Queen’s home at Windsor Castle has been painted purple and platinum to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The postbox in Windsor High Street is one of four across the United Kingdom which has been decorated by the Royal Mail to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

It was unveiled this morning during a ceremony attended by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead and long-serving postman Frank Zecca, who has worked for the Royal Mail for more than 20 years.

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “We have been inspired by people across the UK who have been busy putting up decorations in celebration of Her Majesty’s seventy years of service, including the knitters who have adorned our postboxes with Jubilee toppers.

“We are delighted to be decorating a postbox in all four home nations to mark this truly historic occasion. We join people across the country and around the world in saluting Her Majesty The Queen and thank her for her service to the country.”

The Royal Mail unveiled eight new stamps in February in tribute to the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Letters will be adorned with a special postmark until Thursday, June 9 to celebrate the occasion.

The postmark says: “Her Majesty’s, Platinum Jubilee, 70 Years of Service. 1952-1922, Thank you ma’am!”