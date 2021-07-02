Public notices: Changes to parking charges and extension of 20mph speed limit

An extension of a 20mph zone in Langley High Street and road closures in Slough feature in this week’s public notices. There are also changes to car parking charges as well as residents’ permits in Slough.

Traffic

A 20mph speed limit will be extended on Langley High Street.

There is already a 20mph speed limit from the Langley College to Burger Plus takeaway along the stretch of road.

This will now be extended to cover the stretch of road up until Morfose Traditional Turkish Barbering.

Traffic will be prohibited from passing through Oxford Avenue, Slough, for five weekends starting Friday, July 9.

The closures will take place 50 metres from its junction with Dundee Road to 806, Oxford Avenue, and will last from 6am on Friday to 11pm on Sunday for five weeks.

Traffic will also be prohibited from passing through a section of road from 760 Henley Road, Slough, to its junction with Buckingham Avenue.

The closure order will come into operation on Monday, July 19. All works must be completed by Monday, June 22, 2022.

In Windsor, Stovell Road will be closed for several nights from 10pm to 6am.

Stovell Road is the only direct route to Windsor Leisure Centre by car, meaning no diversion is available whilst works take place to install a new telecommunications pole.

The works will begin on Monday, July 19 and finish on Friday, July 30 at 6am.

Parking

Changes to car parking charges will come into effect from today (July 2) in several Slough car parks.

An hour’s parking in Buckingham Gardens will cost £1.20, with the fee rising by a pound for every extra hour stayed between 7:30am and 9pm.

Overnight parking will also increase by 30p to £3.30.

The same charges will apply in the two Burlington car parks, with an increase of £2.30 for parking between 6pm and 7:30am.

Prices will also increase in Harrow Market car park, with a rise of 40p to £2.50 for the maximum four-hour stay.

Changes will also be introduced for season ticket holders.

12-month tickets will be available in Buckingham Gardens and Burlington car parks for £1800, whilst Hatfield and Herschel multi-storey car parks will charge £1700 for a year’s parking.

Residents’ parking permits will also increase in designated parking zones.

First residents’ permits used to cost £25, rising by £25 for each vehicle added.

From today (July 2), the first permit in a designated zone will cost £45.

This will rise to £90 for the second permit, and £135 for the third, nearly double the previous amount.

Visitors vouchers will also increase, with five 24-hour permits costing £20, and increase of £5 from the previous cost.

