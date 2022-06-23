Langley fashion designer opens first boutique store in Datchet

A fashion designer who dreamt of creating her own custom-made dresses as a child has opened her first store in Datchet.

Dina Kashap specialises in designing handmade bridal and event wear which is made to measure for her customers.

Since 2016 she has been creating her stylish outfits from a home studio in Langley but has now launched the Dina Kashap shop overlooking The Green in Datchet.

The mother-of-two said: “Designing is something I’ve always wanted to do and my parents used to dress me very well for all occasions.

“I used to be the one that stood out at all the functions they took me to and I think that was embedded in me.

“But it came to a point when I used to go out shopping and I never used to like things in the shop. I wanted to create something and I had a vision in my own mind and I started creating my own outfits.”

Dina told the Express that she designs every garment sold at her store before it is ethically manufactured by her support team in India.

“If it’s a bridal or full on Indian garment, the fragment is sourced in India, stitching and everything is done in India,” Dina said.

“The beauty about this is clients and customers have a say in what they want, especially when it comes to the more high-end bridal wear.

“Having the store has given me so much more space which is what I’ve been dreaming of for a long time.”

The 41-year-old, whose store can also create menswear and childrenswear, held an official launch event on Friday.

She said the Datchet community has been hugely welcoming since her arrival.

“This was always the goal, this was always where I wanted to be. I wanted a bigger space, I wanted a store, I wanted a boutique.

“I love the fact that Windsor is walking distance away, I love the fact we’re close to Windsor Castle and the royals.”