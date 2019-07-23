Police call for surrender of illegal firearms in national campaign

The police have encouraged people who own illegal guns to hand them over as part of a national campaign.

The National Firearms Surrender Campaign started on Saturday and runs until Sunday, August 4 in England and Wales.

People with unwanted or illegal guns, ammunition, stun guns and pepper sprays can hand over their weapons without facing prosecution for illegal possession at Maidenhead Police Station in Bridge Road or Slough Police Station in Windsor Road.

Assistant Chief Constable Helen McMillan said: “Each firearm we retrieve has the potential to save a life so do the right thing and surrender your weapon.

“Those people in the UK who order illegal guns or component parts using internet sales sites will also be targeted by police this summer.

“If you have ordered items from abroad hand them in before we come knocking at your door.”

The last surrender campaign was run for two weeks in 2017, with thousands of weapons handed in, preventing them from falling into the hands of criminals.

Many people in the UK hold firearms without knowing they are illegal, and this surrender allows them to get rid of their weapons without fear.

Those handing in weapons can also do so anonymously if they wish.

Illegal possession of a firearm can lead to five years in prison and those found guilty of possession with intent to supply can get a life sentence.

The police are also cracking down on stun guns, which are illegal in this country, and are hoping some will also be handed in during the campaign.

Chf Const McMillan said: “They [stun guns] may be legal in some other countries but if you are caught with one here you could be prosecuted with possession of a firearm and be put behind bars.

“This summer’s surrender is a good opportunity to hand in these type of devices.”

If you know of anyone involved with illegal firearms call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Advice and support is available for young people at www.fearless.org