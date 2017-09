Before work could get underway on Saturday morning, a proposal by one volunteer made this year’s Timbertown event more memorable.

Timbertown returned to Town Moor for the bank holiday weekend.

The glorious weather on Sunday didn’t make the best conditions for sailing but dinghy racing fans made the most of Cookham Reach Sailing Club’s Merlin Rocket Open Weekend.

There was ‘doggy prosecco’ for the best in show winner at a charity dog show in Oakley Green on Saturday.

A family fun day at a community centre in Dedworth raised more than £500 to fund future activities for the children and families it supports.

Dozens of people turned out on Saturday for the 64th annual Dorney Horticultural Show.

The sun shone brightly over Boyne Hill Cricket Club as members of an inter-faith group turned out for their annual cricket event on Monday.

A Sir Michael Parkinson XI yook on the Lord’s Taverners XI at Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club on Sunday.

Domestic abuse charity DASH held a barbecue to raise funds and awareness about the vital work it does on Sunday.

There was more than just horses, handicrafts and horticulture at the 83rd Littlewick Show on Monday.

‘The first of many’ family fun days run by Maidenhead Round Table was held at SportsAble in Braywick Park on Sunday.

More than £7,000 was raised at Little Marlow village’s annual fete on Monday.

Pub staff battled it out at the sixth annual Slough Barrel Roll on Sunday.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of theft and modern slavery following early morning raids in Cox Green and Farnham Royal on Wednesday.