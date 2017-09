Dragon boats and canoe-cats raced on the Thames on Saturday as villagers enjoyed a warm day at Cookham Regatta.

Usually busy roads were emptied on Sunday to allow more than 1,000 runners to compete in the seventh Maidenhead Half Marathon.

A family fun day at Windsor Castle included a range of medieval events for children to enjoy in the Quadrangle on Saturday.

Hockey enthusiasts at Maidenhead Hockey Club received valuable training and inspiration from England player Jo Hunter on Saturday.

Classic cars, a produce show, craft stalls and a beer tent were among the attractions at the Wooburn and Bourne End Village Show on Sunday.