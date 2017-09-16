No far-right extremism pattern in Royal Borough, meeting told

Assurances have been made that no patterns in far right extremism have been noticed in the area.

At a One Borough meeting on Wednesday morning members heard an update on Prevent, the government’s counter-terrorism strategy.

The Royal Borough manages the strategy supported by Thames Valley Police (TVP).

Following the news that three men have been charged for being members of a banned neo-Nazi group, council community development manager Harjit Hujan asked about right-wing extremism in the area.

TVP’s Inspector Louise Warbrick said: “I was given some data about crime statistics this week and we have had an increase but there is no pattern.

“A lot of it might be night-time economy related, we had an increase in Ascot race week.

“We have had an increase recently relating to neighbourhood disputes where racist language is used but not anything that is a pattern. There has not been a noticeable increase.”

The meeting also heard an update on a new NHS Social Prescribing project. Manager Caroline Hunter told the group that 20 per cent of patients consult their GP for what is a social problem.

The project was launched in the Royal Borough three months ago and aims to reduce inappropriate doctor’s appointments.

There are two wellbeing prescribers initially focusing on Cedars, Maidenhead and Dedworth and Ascot medical centres.

The prescribers maintain contact with the patient and help them access the correct services.

They have had 117 referrals so far, mainly from GPs.

The meeting took place at Norden Farm.

The next One Borough meeting will be on December 6.

A location has not yet been chosen.