In pictures: Unsung heroes celebrated at voluntary sector awards

Unsung heroes in the borough were recognised at an annual awards ceremony on Wednesday.

The Voluntary Sector Awards were organised by WAM Get Involved.

About 80 people gathered in Maidenhead Town Hall’s Desborough Suite for the celebration of volunteering.

The Royal Borough’s managing director Alison Alexander gave a speech on behalf of the council.

She stressed how much council services benefit from the hard work of volunteers.

Award winners were presented with certificates by the mayor, Cllr John Lenton (Con, Horton and Wraysbury) and Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for culture and communities.

Ramesh Kukar, chief officer of WAM Get Involved, said: “We’re very lucky to have such a great spirit of volunteering and community involvement in the Royal Borough and it’s a pleasure to be able to celebrate this and thank our wonderful volunteers.”

Windsor’s Community First Responders was crowned charity of the year and received a £500 donation.

The charity was nominated by Mary Crocker, who said: “They go out all year round, in all weathers and at all times of the day and night. They never ask for a reward. The service they provide really does save lives.”

Tracey Calleran, from the Adult Dyslexia Centre, was volunteer of the year and Georgina Perry was named young volunteer of the year for her work with CleanConscience.

Men’s Matters won the volunteer team of the year award.