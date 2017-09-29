Councillors lodge official complaint against Royal Borough managing director

A complaint has been made by councillors against the managing director of the Royal Borough.

Cllr Geoff Hill (Con, Oldfield) and Cllr Asghar Majeed (Con, Oldfield) have sent an official complaint to the monitoring officer about Alison Alexander’s conduct over the Local Government Association peer review.

Last week the Advertiser reported a meeting between a residents group and the LGA peer review team had been cancelled by Ms Alexander. She also attempted to cancel a meeting between Cllr Hill and the LGA peer review team but this went ahead off-site.

In the complaint, Cllr Hill said her actions have put the council into a ‘state of disrepute’ and attempt to ‘compromise the rights of RBWM councillors to democratically voice their views’.

A spokesman from the Royal Borough said: “We do not comment on individual complaints.”