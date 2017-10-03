Residents urged to take part in 'The Pothole Challenge'

A two-month campaign run by the council is asking residents to report potholes.

‘The Pothole Challenge’ will see teams identify roads where pothole repair work is required before the cold winter weather arrives which can make potholes worse.

The Royal Borough has received a grant of £173k from the government and since April more than 1,800 potholes have been filled in.

A total of £2m will also be spent repairing, maintaining and resurfacing roads.

Cllr Phil Bicknell said: “We always encourage residents to report them to us so we can repair them as soon as possible.”

Click here to report a pothole.