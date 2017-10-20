Carers encouraged to get free flu vaccine

02:00PM, Friday 20 October 2017
Carers across the area are being encouraged to get their free flu vaccine.
Many carers are unaware they are entitled to a free vaccine and patients who need a full-time carer are likely to be at greater risk of becoming more seriously ill from the flu than the general population.
NHS England’s regional medical director (South), Dr Nigel Acheson said: “Many people think of flu as just a bad cold, but it is much more serious than that.
“In particular, those with caring responsibilities need to be extra careful which is why it’s important that they know that they are entitled to have the free flu vaccination and avoid becoming unwell.”
Paula Jackson, public health screening and immunisation lead for Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire said: “Speak to your GP or pharmacist about the flu vaccination.”
Watch a video on the importance of getting a vaccine below.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Hungry residents in Slough and Windsor can now have a Big Mac sent directly to their door as McDonald’s joins forces with a food delivery service in the towns.
A teenage girl has described the ‘creepy’ moment a man tried to grab her while she was getting changed at Windsor Leisure Centre.