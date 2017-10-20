Carers encouraged to get free flu vaccine

Carers across the area are being encouraged to get their free flu vaccine.

Many carers are unaware they are entitled to a free vaccine and patients who need a full-time carer are likely to be at greater risk of becoming more seriously ill from the flu than the general population.

NHS England’s regional medical director (South), Dr Nigel Acheson said: “Many people think of flu as just a bad cold, but it is much more serious than that.

“In particular, those with caring responsibilities need to be extra careful which is why it’s important that they know that they are entitled to have the free flu vaccination and avoid becoming unwell.”

Paula Jackson, public health screening and immunisation lead for Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire said: “Speak to your GP or pharmacist about the flu vaccination.”

Watch a video on the importance of getting a vaccine below.