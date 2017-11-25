Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue appeals to find new home

A search and rescue charity is appealing for a new base of operations.

Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue (BLSR) is seeking a new home after being told by landlord Bracknell Forest Council its current headquarters at Easthampstead Park Conference Centre, Woking-ham, was up for sale.

BLSR, which regularly works with Berkshire Search and Rescue Dogs needs about £20,000 a year to keep going and hasbeen based at the site for 30 years but is now expected to move out by May.

Kris Manning, the charity’s chairman, said “We are urgently appealing to Berkshire-based businesses and anybody else who could potentially provide us with a new base of operations.

“This will ensure that our operational ability to search for vulnerable people such as children and those living with dementia is not affected.

“At a minimum we need a small amount of office space, space to store rescue equipment as well as parking for our three incident response vehicles.

“The location must have 24/7 access as our call-outs can come any time of the day or night.”

See www.berkshirerescue.org.uk