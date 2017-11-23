Cabinet to discuss written statement of action to improve SEND services

Creating an inclusion charter and holding an annual summit to bring together young people, parents and schools have been included in the council’s action plan to improve special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services in the borough.

A written statement of action setting out how the council will work with schools, health partners and parents to improve its services will be discussed tonight (Thursday).

It follows an inspection from Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in July which found parents faced a ‘continuing challenge’ to make sure their children receive the help and care they need and found there was a ‘lack of leadership capacity across local services’.

Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park), cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We have taken on board the feedback from Ofsted and have moved quickly to put this action plan together to ensure that we, alongside health partners, schools and parents, can make these essential services as accessible as possible for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

“No family should feel like they are not being supported when we know there is a pool of expertise that can give children with special educational needs and disabilities the same opportunities as their peers.

“We are moving forward with these actions and work together with schools, health partners, parents and voluntary organisations throughout the borough to put them into place.”

The written statement of action includes 12 objectives which must be completed by July.

They include establishing an inclusion quality mark for schools and colleges to give parents and young people a transparent view of progress and creating a ‘preparing for adulthood’ scheme.

Cabinet will discuss the action plan at Holyport College at 6.30pm.