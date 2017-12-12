Royal Borough cabinet member steps down from role

The Royal Borough has a new parking boss following the resignation of the current holder of the role.

The council announced last night that Cllr Carwyn Cox (Con, Hurley and Walthams) was stepping down from his position as cabinet member for environmental services.

Cllr Cox, whose workload as a barrister was cited as a reason for the decision, will be replaced by Cllr Jesse Grey (Con, Datchet).

Cllr Grey has been a councillor since 2000 and was previously cabinet member for community safety, leisure and culture.

Leader of the council, Cllr Simon Dudley, said: “I would like to thank Cllr Cox for all his hard work.

“He’s overseen many successful projects including the contract with waste management company Viridor which sees waste not recycled through the borough’s roadside collection scheme transformed into renewable energy and the start of the borough’s community wardens operating overnight on Fridays and Saturdays.”

A proposal to appoint Cllr Cox chairman of the borough’s licensing panel will be considered at full council tonight (Tuesday).