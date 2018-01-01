Online survey launched over council tax changes to help police forces

An online survey has been launched on a proposed increase in council tax to help police forces.

On December 19 Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced a £450 million increase in police funding across England and Wales.

The recommendation is to part fund this by increasing the police element of council tax by £12 a year for a band D property.

A statement from police and crime commissioner Anthony Stansfeld said that without the recommended increase Thames Valley Police could face more cuts.

He added that ‘ideally’ consultation would not be held over the Christmas but budget decisions need to be made by the end of January.

“I apologise for the timing and length of the consultation period but I hope you will take the time to complete the survey which will help the chief constable and I to make an informed decision on the budget for 2018/19,” he said.

Consultation will close on January 11 and can be found at www.thamesvalley-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/police-funding-survey-have-your-say