Where to recycle your Christmas tree in the Royal Borough

11:00AM, Friday 05 January 2018
Christmas trees can be recycled at a number of collection sites in Windsor and Maidenhead from Monday, January 8 until Monday, January 22.
All Christmas trees collected are shredded, composetedand turned into soil conditioner.
Only real Christmas trees can be recycled and lights and decorations should be removed first.
