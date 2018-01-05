Fri, 05
8 °C
Sat, 06
6 °C
Sun, 07
6 °C
SECTION INDEX

Where to recycle your Christmas tree in the Royal Borough

Christmas trees can be recycled at a number of collection sites in Windsor and Maidenhead from Monday, January 8 until Monday, January 22.

All Christmas trees collected are shredded, composetedand turned into soil conditioner.

Only real Christmas trees can be recycled and lights and decorations should be removed first.

Maidenhead area

  • Ockwells Park, Ockwells Road
  • Stubbings Nursery, Henley road
  • Stafferton Way Household Waste Recycling Centre
  • Holyport War Memorial Hall car park
  • Knowl Hill Village car park
  • Hurley car park in High Street
  • Cookham National Trust car park

Windsor area

  • Community centre, Hanover Way
  • Squires Garden Centre, Maidenhead Road
  • Wyevale Garden Centre, Dedworth Road
  • Wraysbury – The Green car park
  • Church Road Allotments
  • Recreation Ground, Robin Willis Way

Ascot area

  • Grange car park, High Street
  • Recreation ground car park, Victoria Road

 

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved