Where to recycle your Christmas tree in the Royal Borough

Christmas trees can be recycled at a number of collection sites in Windsor and Maidenhead from Monday, January 8 until Monday, January 22.

All Christmas trees collected are shredded, composetedand turned into soil conditioner.

Only real Christmas trees can be recycled and lights and decorations should be removed first.

Maidenhead area

Ockwells Park, Ockwells Road

Stubbings Nursery, Henley road

Stafferton Way Household Waste Recycling Centre

Holyport War Memorial Hall car park

Knowl Hill Village car park

Hurley car park in High Street

Cookham National Trust car park

Windsor area

Community centre, Hanover Way

Squires Garden Centre, Maidenhead Road

Wyevale Garden Centre, Dedworth Road

Wraysbury – The Green car park

Church Road Allotments

Recreation Ground, Robin Willis Way

Ascot area