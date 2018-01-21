Decision deferred on scheme for children's mental health

Headteachers have given their tentative backing to a scheme to improve children’s mental health.

The Royal Borough’s Wellbeing Team was set up on a three-year contract in 2015 to help families identify, understand and manage mental health issues.

On Tuesday members of the council’s Schools Forum were asked if they would like to see the scheme, which has helped at least 200 youngsters with a budget of £120,000 per year, renewed. The panel decided to defer a decision until its next meeting in March, but with an option to extend it for up to five years to offer better job security for its staff.

Isabel Cooke, director of the Ashley Hill Multi Academy Trust, which includes Bisham CE Academy and Knowl Hill CE Academy, said: “There’s been the impact it’s had on staff confidence and parents’ and the impact it’s had to stop something escalating out of control. That is exactly what we’ve seen and it’s been absolutely amazing.

“I think it would be sad to see something we’re just getting right, end.”