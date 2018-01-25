Royal Borough to make extra £1.5m from parking charge changes

The Royal Borough is expecting to pocket an extra £1.5million in parking charges next year, following an overhaul.

Prices are due to be raised in all council car parks, to bring costs more in line with other comparable towns and areas across the county.

But town hall chiefs have promised that this extra burden, which is predicted to take parking income up to £8.3m per year, will not fall on Royal Borough residents.

Instead, they will be able to continue to pay parking charges at their current rates, provided they have a yellow Royal Borough Advantage Card, which is available free to anyone living in the borough. This will not extend to parking season tickets, however.

Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Bisham and Cookham), cabinet member for finance, said: “We wanted to be sure that residents wouldn’t suffer and that any increases to non-residents reflected market rates.

“It was clear our rates were low, so we said the principle was to review charges for non-residents and set them halfway between what the benchmark could be.”

Cllr Saunders was unable to say whether holders of a blue Royal Borough Advantage Card, which is available to non-residents for an annual fee, would have the same benefits.

The proposals will be funded by a £750,000 programme to upgrade all the council’s car parks.

Cllr Saunders dismissed concerns about the council’s ability to implement new parking schemes following 2016’s problems with the Nicholsons Car Park, in Broadway, Maidenhead.