Calling all London Marathon runners

09:40AM, Thursday 05 April 2018
In just over two weeks runners will be lining up to take part in one of the world’s biggest marathons after months of training.
As usual, we want to hear from people from East Berkshire and South Bucks who are preparing to compete in the London Marathon, which this year takes place on Sunday, April 22.
We want to profile as many entrants as possible to find out why they are taking part, what their training regime is and who they are raising money for.
If you’d like to be featured in our marathon special in the run-up to the event, email news@baylismedia.co.uk with a few details about who you are and your contact information by Thursday, April 12.
