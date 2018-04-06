Tackling opiate addiction and protecting vulnerable people high on council agenda, say cabinet member

Opiate addiction and protecting vulnerable people is high on the council’s agenda, according to one Royal Borough councillor.

At an adult services panel meeting last month, councillors heard that in 2015, only 8.7 per cent of people in the Royal Borough who attended treatment for opiate drug abuse that year were dependence-free six months later.

While those figures are better than the national average of 6.7 per cent, there are still a number of people in desperate need of help.

Cllr Stuart Carroll, cabinet member for adult services, (pictured) told the Advertiser the council is passionate about helping vulnerable people and is working hard to address opiate addiction.

He said: “I’m an optimist by nature, and I believe anything is possible in this world and this life. You can never give up on people.

“Most people don’t just wake up one day and say ‘I’m going to become a heroin addict’, they have had significant hardship and it’s very difficult.”

The council has shifted its approach to helping drug addicts by targeting the root of their problems – often mental illness.

Cllr Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill) said: “If you want to try and get people off addiction, which in many cases is going to be a long and hard road, you need to treat the underlying cause, and often that is a mental health problem.

“A lot of people who are homeless will have an addiction problem and potentially will have a mental health problem.

“All these things are in concentric circles.”

Cllr Carroll said he is determined to help vulnerable people in the Royal Borough and believes the rest of the cabinet are behind him.

He said: “All cabinet members see it as important and people are interested and keen to understand where we’re at with it.”

Some people who suffer from addiction also have children, and Cllr Carroll was quick to stress that the council is taking good care of them.

He said: “Child protection is paramount. We have to ensure that where we can, a stable environment is provided.”