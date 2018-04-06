Thames Valley Air Ambulance to feature in new More4 show

The life-saving work of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance is set to be showcased in a new television series.

Emergency Helicopter Medics, which will begin on More4 on Sunday, will follow emergency crews as they attend to critically ill and injured patients across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Amanda McLean, CEO at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “It was a privilege to be featured as part of this series. It shows how, together with our fellow emergency services, we make a difference when minutes matter. Furthermore, as a charity, it provides our supporters with true examples of how their generous donations help us save lives.”

The show will air at 9pm.