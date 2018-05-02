Civic memorial held for former Royal Borough mayor

A civic service for a former Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead was attended by the Prime Minister on Friday.

More than 150 people paid their respects to Bert Bellworthy, who died of heart failure aged 87 in March.

Mourners including current mayor Cllr John Lenton gathered outside St Mary’s Church, in the High Street, for the procession before heading inside for the ceremony.

“The service was conducted with dignity by Reverend Will Stileman of St Mary’s Church,” Bert’s widow, Marlene, said.

“More than 150 mourners were present, demonstrating the friendship towards Bert and myself which was very moving.

“We were truly honoured by the presence of the Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip, which would have made Bert extremely proud.”

Bert was a Conservative councillor between 1973 and 1991, serving as mayor for 1982-83 and he also worked on the council’s planning committee.

As mayor, he stood in for Prince Charles at an event in America .

Outside of politics, he was club chairman from 1964 and later president of Maidenhead United, having previously played for the first and reserve teams.

He served as president of Pinkneys Green Cricket Club and captained the Desborough Bowling Team.

He was the founder of Lightweight Structures Ltd, which supplied radome products to the British military.

Theresa May MP said: “Bert Bellworthy gave so much to Maidenhead through his work as a councillor and as mayor.

“Throughout his life he showed great civic pride and he will be sorely missed.”