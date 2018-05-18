Legoland donates £15,000 to Alexander Devine

09:00AM, Friday 18 May 2018
Star Wars characters gathered at Legoland Windsor on the bank holiday weekend to celebrate the resort’s £15,000 donation to a children’s hospice.
Simon Lane, divisional director of the Legoland Windsor Resort and Fiona Devine, CEO of the charity, joined a host of characters from the films to celebrate the donation on Saturday, May 5. Fiona said: “It was an absolute delight to meet with our good friends R2D2, Storm Troopers and the staff.”
In addition to the £15,000 donation, the theme park also arranges special days out for families supported by the charity, which will soon open a new hospice in Snowball Hill.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Major traffic disruptions are expected during the Royal Wedding, with 20 roads set to close across the borough.
Colleagues of a missing teacher whose body was found in the Thames say they trying to come to terms with her death.