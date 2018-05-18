Legoland donates £15,000 to Alexander Devine

Star Wars characters gathered at Legoland Windsor on the bank holiday weekend to celebrate the resort’s £15,000 donation to a children’s hospice.

Simon Lane, divisional director of the Legoland Windsor Resort and Fiona Devine, CEO of the charity, joined a host of characters from the films to celebrate the donation on Saturday, May 5. Fiona said: “It was an absolute delight to meet with our good friends R2D2, Storm Troopers and the staff.”

In addition to the £15,000 donation, the theme park also arranges special days out for families supported by the charity, which will soon open a new hospice in Snowball Hill.