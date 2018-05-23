Heaven Sent Ball raises £60,000 for Alexander Devine

A magician and a ‘feather raffle’ helped raise more than £60,000 for a children’s hospice during a glamorous charity ball last week.

The 10th annual Heaven Sent Ball in aid of Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice took place at the Oakley Court Hotel in Windsor Road on Friday.

Guests could make the most of the good weather with a champagne reception on the riverside lawn, where they were able to have their photos taken with the Irish Guard, and their regimental mascot, Donal the Irish wolfhound.

They were then piped into dinner in true ceremonial fashion.

Inside, the Windsor Suite hosted 150 guests for dinner, a raffle and some magical entertainment hosted by celebrity

auctioneer, Jonty Hearnden, star of the BBC’s Cash in the Attic.

Prizes included two Virgin Atlantic return tickets to New York, a thrilling Porsche driving experience at Silverstone and a spa day for four guests at Nirvana Spa.

Guests were entertained by magician Dean Leavy, a former pupil at The Windsor Boys’ School and winner of The Magic Circle’s Young Magician of the year in 2017.

A live auction conducted by long-standing friends and ambassadors of the charity, Thomas Plant of BBC Bargain Hunt and Neil Shuttleworth, chairman of the ball committee, raised about £16,000 from eight lots.

The evening finished with some classic dance anthems to a packed dance floor.

Co-founder and CEO Fiona Devine said, “It was lovely to return to where it all started for our 10th

anniversary Heaven Sent Ball.

“The Alexander Devine team worked incredibly hard and it was rewarded, as the event raised over £60k.

“Our special thanks go to Penguins Events Agency, our photographer Lily Glover, florist Adam Garrett, magician Dean Leavy, host and auctioneers Jonty Hearnden, Thomas Plant and Neil Shuttleworth, the mayor John Lenton and his wife Margaret, Alexander’s Champions and of course our amazing guests.

“This is always a very special event to us and lovely to see that some of our guests that attended the very first Heaven Sent Ball are still supporting us.”