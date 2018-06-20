Public exhibitions to be held ahead of start of M4 'smart motorway' construction

A series of drop in events next month will give residents the chance to find out about the next stage of the M4’s ‘smart motorway’ upgrade.

Highways England is upgrading the motorway on the 32-mile stretch between junction 3 at Hayes and junction 12 at Theale and is preparing to start construction.

It has warned motorists to expect measures such as narrow lanes and reduced speed restrictions while work is carried out.

Nosier works will take place during the daytime, while there will be temporary carriageway and slip lane closures at night on some occasions.

Construction is being carried out in stages to minimise disruption, with the first phase starting at junction 8/9 at Maidenhead in September before heading west to junction 10.

That phase is expected to finish in May 2020.

The more complex section for construction is going east from junction 8/9 towards junction 3, which will start in May 2019 and finish in December 2021.

There will also be work on four bridges between junctions 8/9 and junction 7.

The whole project is expected to be completed by spring 2022.

Highways England says that, as the main route between London and Wales, the M4 corridor carries an average of 130,000 vehicles a day making it prone to congestion.

Transforming the 32-mile stretch will involve converting the hard shoulder into a fourth lane for traffic and using more technology, including variable mandatory speed limits, to smooth flows.

There will be high visibility emergency areas to replace the hard shoulders, offering ‘places of relative safety’ every 1.12 miles on average.

The first drop in session will take at Holyport War Memorial Hall on Saturday, July 7 from 10am-1pm.

Sessions will also take place at Dorney Village Hall on Thursday, July 12 from 2pm-7pm and the Nicholsons Centre on Monday, July 16 from 2pm-7pm.

Go to https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/m4-junctions-3-12-smart-motorway/ to find out more.