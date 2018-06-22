Opposition leader raises concerns over council constitution changes

The leader of the opposition has questioned the changes proposed as part of the Royal Borough’s constitutional review.

Councillors are set to vote on altering the council’s constitution at a meeting at Maidenhead Town Hall on Tuesday.

Changes could see the number of scrutiny sub-committees within the council reduced from seven to four and the removal of the principal member and deputy member roles.

But Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor) told the Advertiser she disagreed with the creation of one scrutiny panel for adult, children and health services.

She said: “Adult and children’s services are such a big responsibility. Scrutiny is really the only time that members can assess how these services are being run by the borough’s partnership organisations.

“Can you imagine trying to scrutinise these organisations in one two-hour slot a month?”

A peer review report completed by the Local Government Association in October called on the council to review its constitution.

If approved, changes would be introduced in 2019 following the local elections in the Royal Borough.

But Cllr Jones said that this was an unnecessary delay and called for the immediate introduction of alterations including the establishment of a social media code of conduct for councillors.

She added: “We know these things are going to be an issue so why leave it until the next administration?

“They are saying that as of 2019-20, principal and deputy members won’t be needed but if they’re not needed why have we still got them now.”

She added that recommendations by opposition councillors on a cross-party working group set up to look into the constitutional review had been ignored.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) told the Advertiser that he disagreed with the leader of the opposition’s claims that members had not been consulted on the changes.