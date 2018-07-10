Football fans urged to behave responsibly during England's World Cup semi-final

Football fans have been urged to behave responsibly during England’s World Cup showdown with Croatia tomorrow.

The nation will be glued to their television screens as Gareth Southgate’s side bid to reach a World Cup final for the first time since 1966.

Thames Valley Police has told supporters to expect an increased police presence across the region to ensure that everyone remains safe while enjoying the match.

Chief Inspector Colleen Lavery, based at the Joint Operations Unit, said: “Although the vast majority of supporters will enjoy the game responsibly, it only takes a few individuals to spoil the atmosphere for everyone else.

“There have been a number of incidents in the Thames Valley over the last few weeks ranging from an ambulance being damaged through to public disorder.

“This is a peak period of demand for emergency services.

“Please do not take critical emergency resources away from those who really do need it by behaving recklessly.”

She added that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and dispersal notices will be issued against offenders where appropriate, which could result in them missing the game.

Anyone wishing to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.