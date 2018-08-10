Royal Borough leader vows to stop packaging council leaflet in plastic

Plastic packaging used to wrap up the latest edition of the council’s magazine will be stopped.

Residents have received their copies of Around the Royal Borough in recent weeks.

The publication includes a foreword from council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) and managing director Alison Alexander, an update from the mayor, Cllr Paul Lion, and pieces on what the council has been working on.

But its plastic wrapping was noticed by a Twitter user, Greg (@floongle), who said: “Hey, @RBWM, we have never opted in to your ‘Around the Royal Borough’ newsletter.

“Up until now we dropped it in the recycling. Now you’re wrapping it in plastic. How do I unsubscribe from this to avoid adding more to landfill?”

The environmental impact of plastic waste has hit headlines and efforts to reduce it have been launched by the Government and businesses.

The Royal Borough tweeted that the plastic wrap ‘can be recycled anywhere that takes plastic bags for recycling, usually at larger supermarkets’.

“We’re looking at options for future issues,” it added.

Cllr Dudley said his copy arrived without a plastic bag and he was unaware of the wrap.

“That is not good,” he said. “I will stop that.

“Mine just seemed to come loose. I did not know that was happening – I will put an end to that.”