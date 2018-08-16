AS IT HAPPENS: A-level results day 2018

Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their A-level results today.

Our reporting team are speaking to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

12.52pm:

WESTGATE SCHOOL, CIPPENHAM:

The acting headteacher of The Westgate School said she is ‘exceptionally proud’ of her students for coping with a new ‘linear’ style of exams.

Sixth-formers sat exams at the end of their courses rather than subjects being split into modules.

But 97 per cent of students still achieved A* to E grades with 63.5 per cent of grades A* to C.

Georgia Maidwell, 18, proved to be one of the stand-out performers as she got two As in biology and physcology and a B in chemistry to seal at place at the University of Nottingham.

Acting headteacher Michelle Cooper said: “Well done to all our students for their tenacity and hard work and we wish all our students continued success in the future.”

12.42pm:

CLAIRES COURT: A total of 70 per cent of pupils gained A*-C grades.

Achievements included Tom Worthington, who took an A* in psychology and As in biology and chemistry and will now head to the University of Exeter to study biomedical science.

He said: “Claires Court has really helped me exceed my expectations since joining in Year 7.

“The school is so welcoming and whilst giving me the help and support I required, I had a level of independence along the way too.”

James Wilding, academic principal said: “Both staff and students have worked really hard over the past two years to adjust to the very considerable changes to the A-level examinations process and the very successful results we report today are a fitting tribute to both of their efforts.”

12.41pm:

UPTON COURT GRAMMAR SCHOOL, SLOUGH: An Upton Court student spent the morning dancing around with his mum after he got accepted into Cambridge University.

Sulaiman Iqbal, 18, will study history at Jesus College, Cambridge after he got A*,A,A in history, maths and economics.

He said: "I tried to stay calm when I opened them but my mum was confident. When I opened it we were just screaming and dancing about.

"I was really nervous but quietly confident, and I knew I had a good insurance choice."

The final A*-C percentage is not yet finalised, but headteacher Mark Prichard was confident that the 'vast majority' of students got above a C.

12.39pm:

WEXHAM SCHOOL, SLOUGH: A successful pair of Wexham students are heading to Royal Holloway after achieving their target grades.

Amaan Ramzan will study history after getting A*,A*,C and Adani Lovin will take business studies after achieving A*,A,C.

Amaan said: "I didn't want to open the envelope at first but I needed to get it out of the way."

The school is yet to finalise its A*-C grades, but deputy head Adam Fletcher said the school was very happy after a successful year.

He said: "We are really pleased with our students' results, we've had a good improvement on our pass rate from last year."

12.38pm:

HERSCHEL GRAMMAR SCHOOL, SLOUGH: The seven-year dream of one student was realised when he achieved a flawless four A*s.

Arjin Sanjay, 18, will be going to Jesus College, Oxford, to study physics.

He said: "It is amazing, it's what I have wanted for the last seven years, it was overwhelming.

"The only way I can describe it is just shock."

The students at Herschel Grammar achieved 99 per cent A*-C, with nearly one third getting only As and A*s, which is roughly the same as last year's results.

Headteacher Jo Rockall said she was 'very happy' with the grades considering the tougher specification this year.

12.35pm:

COX GREEN SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: Celebrations were in order as 33 per cent of the Highfield Lane school year 13 pupils’ grades came in at A*-A.

A total of 54 per cent of grades were A* - B.

One of the outstanding achievers – among 11 specifically name checked by headteacher Frances Walsh – was 18-year-old Joe Burridge.

“I’m so pleased,” he said.

“I feel like it’s cocky to say yes (I was expecting it) – sort of. I was hopeful.”

He plans to go to the University of Birmingham to study maths.

Ms Walsh said she was ‘so proud of all our Year 13 students’.

12.06pm:

BAYLIS COURT SCHOOL, SLOUGH: A career saving lives awaits one Baylis Court School student who excelled in her A-levels.

Zaynab Irfan, 18, from Colnbrook will study medicine at St George’s, University of London, after achieving an A* in biology, A in chemistry and B in history.

She said: “It’s going to be a tough seven years but I love the fact that you are always learning and helping to save lives.”

Fellow sixth-former Amy O’Rien can now look forward to spending a year learning abroad after she was accepted onto her politics and Spanish degree course at the University of Manchester.

Students at the school in Gloucester Avenue achieved 100 per cent A* to E grades with 88 per cent A* to C.

Principal Ray Hinds said: “‘These results are another example of the benefits of the stimulating learning environment provided by our staff in which our students blossom, and thrive and where their distinct qualities are developed until each one is ready for the challenges of adult life.”

12.06pm:

ST JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL, SLOUGH: The head of St Joseph’s Catholic High School has said she is ‘thrilled’ with this year’s A-level results.

A total of 16 per cent of students achieved A* to A grades, while 43 per cent of students gained A* to B grades, up five per cent from last year.

A total of 56 per cent of students got A* to C.

Head of school Louise Baker said: “Once again we are thrilled to see our A-level results increasing. We are so proud of our student’s success and the hard work they and the staff have put into these incredibly tough qualifications.”

12.02pm:

LANGLEY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, LANGLEY: Students celebrated an ‘excellent set of results’ at Langley Grammar School.

A total of 35 per cent of students got A* to A grades, compared to 71 per cent A* to B, 89 per cent A* to C and 99 per cent A* to E.

Jarnail Atwal, 18, from Wood Close, Iver, studied maths, further maths, history and economics and got 3A*s and one A.

He will go on to Christchurch College, Oxford University to study PPE.

Headteacher John Constable said: “This is another excellent set of results. There is no doubt that the reformed A-levels are more demanding but out students have certainly risen to the challenge and we are very proud of them.”

12.01pm:

DESBOROUGH COLLEGE, MAIDENHEAD: A total of 60 per cent of pupils celebrated achieving A*-C grades.

A quarter of students gained A*-B and 10 per cent achieved A*-A in their A-levels.

One included 18-year-old Fraser Miller, who attained an A* in art and design – despite being the only student on the course. He acknowledged the efforts of the head of art and design, Claire Rhodes, who said he had been known for his aptitude since he was in year nine.

“It wasn’t too bad, because of miss," he said.

“There was a lot of independent work but I think it was alright.

“Loads of painting – hours and hours.

“It’s paid off.”

He aims to head to Bucks New University for a foundation year before taking on Fine Art at Nottingham Trent.

Principal Paul Frazer said: “They have been a wonderful cohort of young people and it has been a privilege to work with them over the last two years.”

11.54am:

LANGLEY ACADEMY, LANGLEY: Staff were ‘delighted’ with students' results, with one in five grades at A* to A and 40 per cent of grades at A* to B and 61 per cent at A* to C.

Two students who were particularly pleased with their results were Ramsha Syeda and Michal Ignas, who each got three A*s.

Ramsha will go on to study dentistry at King’s College London, and Michal will be reading mathematics with financial mathematics at the University of Manchester.

Alison Lusuardi, the headteacher, said: “Given the lack of certainty surrounding results, we are delighted that so many of our students have achieved what they need to fulfil their hopes and ambitions.”

11.49am:

FURZE PLATT SENIOR SCHOOL, MAIDENHEAD: A student overcame a difficult year through illness to achieve outstanding A-level results.

Hannah Turner, 18, achieved 2 A*s and an A, taking her to the University of Bristol to study vet nursing and biomedical science.

Hannah said: “I’m over the moon completely, it wasn’t expected at all. I was ill for a couple of months just before my exams, so my expectations dropped. I got there in the end."

Furze Platt achieved a record A*-A result of 33 per cent. A total of 78 per cent got A*-C with an overall pass rate of 98 per cent.



11.44am:

ST GEORGE'S, ASCOT: The 'engaging, confident and capable' girls at the independent school achieved an 87 per cent A*-C pass rate, with 35 per cent graded A*-A.

Top performer was Renata Aynetdinova, who received a A* and four As, along with an A* in her Extended Project Qualification. She will be heading to University College London to read medicine.

Headteacher Liz Hewer said: “These engaging, confident and capable girls have worked very hard over the past two years, supported by our committed staff, to produce an impressive set of A Level results."

10.36am:

CHARTERS SCHOOL, SUNNINGDALE: The headteachers are 'extremely proud' of the students at the school.

Ithad a 81 per cent pass rate for A*-C.

Richard Pilgrim and Martyn Parker, Co-Headteachers, said, “We are extremely proud that the hard work of students, teaching and associate staff has produced some of the best results we have ever had.

"This is particularly significant against the backdrop of tougher qualifications and real terms funding cuts of 20% in school sixth forms. The number of A-Levels being awarded at the highest grades of A*, A and B was up 4% on last year at 62.5%.

"We would like to pass on our warmest congratulations to all our students as they embark on the next stage of their life after Charters.”

10.29am:

After getting locked out of one building, locked in another, and told off by a builder, I made it to the sixth formers at Upton Court Grammar in Slough.



A*-C also TBC but head Mark Pritchard says with confidence that the 'vast majority' got higher than a C.

10.17am:

97% of Beechwood School students pinged A*-E grades with 73% achieving A*-C.

10:12am:

Newlands Girls school in Maidenhead achieved a 100% pass rate, with 83% achieving a*-c.

10.00am:

Altwood C of E School saw a pass rate of 95 per cent of students achieving A*-C grades.

Headteacher Neil Dimbleby said: “Following our Good Ofsted grading last October these results continue to illustrate the school’s focus on academic achievement.

"We are delighted once again that such a significant number of our young people have successfully gained a place at the university or apprenticeship of their choice, it is a credit to them and the talented staff at Altwood.

"I am incredibly proud of our students; all their hard work has certainly paid off! The whole of the Altwood community wishes them well in the next phase of their life.”

9.51am:

Windsor Girls' School has achieved a 72 per cent A*-C pass rate, with an overall pass rate of 99 per cent.

A total of 46 per cent of A*-B grades were achieved.

Nearly all students will be progressing to university or taking up an apprenticeship.

9.41am:

9.37am:

9.33am:

Was great to meet some of the students at Windsor Boys School - a great set of results similar to last year - 31% of pupils achieved A*-A, 60% got A*-B, 85% got A*-C, with 99% getting A*-E

At Cox Green School, 33 per cent of students got A* - A in their A-Levels. Head Ms Walsh says she is 'so proud'

9.24am:

First stop is The Westgate School in Cippenham. 97% of students gained A*-E grades with 63.5% at A*-C.

9.07am:

Here at Langley Grammar School. Good results which are comparable to last year. 35% of students got A* to A, 71% A*-B, 89% A*-C and 99% A*-E.

9.05am:

Furze Platt Senior School has achieved its record A*-A result at 33%, with 78% passing at A-C. The overall pass rate here is 98%. Massive well done.

8.59am:

8.57am:

At Desborough College, 60 per cent of students have gained an A* - C. Principal Paul Frazer says the majority 'met or exceeded expectations'

8.55am:

Just arrived at Herschel Grammar School in Slough for a level results day.



85% got A*-C, roughly the same as last year. ‍‍



Just arrived at Herschel Grammar School in Slough for a level results day.

85% got A*-C, roughly the same as last year.

Head teacher Jo Rockall is 'very happy' considering this year's tougher specification.

8.49am:

Here at Langley Academy speaking to students about their A-level results. Lots of smiles all around.

Jessica Swan Gonzalez, 18, is Stile Road, Langley got AAC in Geography, Spanish and Chemistry. “I didn’t really have high hopes. I was expecting BCD, I didn’t want to set myself up for disappointment. I’m really happy.”

8.47am:

72% of students achieved A* - C and 46% achieved A* - B

8.37am:

BEECHWOOD SCHOOL, SLOUGH: An 'absolutely excellent outcome' is being celebrated at the school after it achieved a 73 per cent A*-C pass rate.

Overall, students secured a 97 per cent A*-E pass rate.

In a statement, the school in Long Readings Lane said: "This impressive performance is due to the hard work, commitment and determination of students and members of staff, and, of course, the excellent support provided by parents and families.

"There is a great deal to celebrate this summer and we are exceptionally proud of the Year 13 of Beechwood School who achieved so much and who have truly excellent futures ahead of them."

8.32am:

The first results are already starting to trickle in.

HEATHFIELD SCHOOL: The independent school in Ascot saw nearly nine out of 10 students (89 per cent) achieve all A*-C grades, with over two third (70 per cent) gaining all A*-B.

The results mark a significant improvement on last year, with 32 per cent of students achieving A*-A.

8.12am: Remember if you don't get the grades you need you can always go through clearing.

8.10am: Good morning everyone.

We'll be bringing you pass rates, photos and reaction throughout the day from A-level results day.

Good luck to all of the students collecting their results today!