Former Royal Borough mayor dies aged 87

Tributes to a former Royal Borough mayor were paid at a service on Thursday.

John Tryon, a Conservative councillor for more than 15 years, was 87 when he died of a heart attack on Monday, July 30.

His daughter, Alison, said his motives for getting into public service were selfless.

“I suppose it is the thing about wanting to make a difference, and wanting to make things better,” she said.

John was born in Croydon in 1930 and grew up there before being evacuated to Brighton at the outbreak of the Second World War in 1939, and later moved to Lightwater.

After the war he returned to London before being called up to National Service in the RAF, serving for a time in what is now Sri Lanka.

John studied to become an accountant and began working in London and in 1953, he met his future wife, Patricia.

The two would use the same bus stop and got talking to each other. They married in 1955.

The couple went on to move to Devon and Birmingham before settling in Maidenhead in 1964 when John worked for Dunlop and wanted to be near Heathrow to help with work commitments.

After leaving Dunlop he became a councillor in 1987, and served as mayor of the Royal Borough in 2001/02, then deputy mayor the year after.

John was proud of his work as mayor and enjoyed meeting charities whose work was not widely publicised.

He would often get into political debates with his son Grant, whose views as a socialist contrasted with Conservative John.

But in 2010, Grant died at the age of 46.

“I can’t imagine anything worse than burying a child,” Alison said.

But she said John, as a ‘family-oriented’ man, demonstrated his ‘resilience’ and commitment to his family with Patricia after the tragedy.

A service for John took place on Thursday at Stubbings. It was attended by current councillors and followed by a private committal.