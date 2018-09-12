Ticket deadline looming for Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

The deadline for tickets for the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards is on Friday.

Individual tickets for the black-tie event have sold out but companies can still book tables of 10 for £75 per person plus a booking fee.

The awards are taking place at the Holiday Inn, Manor Lane, Maidenhead, on Friday, September 21.

A host of prizes are up for grabs including the Business of the Year Award and Best Entrepreneurial Award.

The evening will be compered by property developer Stephen Shanly and will feature a three-course dinner followed by an awards presentation and disco.

Guests should arrive for a 7pm start.

Visit www.mwbusinessawards. com for tickets and more information.