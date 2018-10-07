Sign up to Thames Hospice Santa Dash

04:00PM, Sunday 07 October 2018
Thames Hospice is hoping people will don Santa suits and running shoes for the charity’s annual fund-raiser next month.
The Santa Dash will take place at Swinley Forest, Bracknell on Sunday, November 25 from 10am.
Participants can walk or run a 5k route, or take on a more challenging 10k run.
Online entry costs £20 for adults and £5 for children;
under-fives go free. Early bird prices apply before Sunday.
Registration includes a Santa suit for adults, and reindeer antlers and flashing noses for children.
To sign up visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/santadash or call 01753 842121.
