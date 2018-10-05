New approach to anti-social behaviour agreed at cabinet

A new strategic approach to anti-social behaviour was agreed at the Royal Borough’s cabinet meeting last Thursday (27th).

A busy agenda also included the council bringing in fresh, standardised penalties to deal with low-level misconduct.

The new approach is based upon a ‘support before enforcement’ strategy, where safeguarding and support of individuals is always considered before enforcement action.

Should support be refused in any way, Community Wardens will be better equipped to take appropriate action, but always as a last resort.

Cllr Edward Wilson (Con, Clewer South), addressed cabinet and said that a £100 standardised penalty for mild ASB is ‘absolutely right’. A £400 fixed penalty notice will be issued for fly-tipping and a £300 notice for improper disposal of waste.

He said: “We have got an anomaly (in penalties) and I think a £100 penalty is absolutely right, it is important that we do that in the Royal Borough.”

*Plans for the new Braywick Leisure Centre in Braywick Road advanced.

Councillors agreed for a contract to be issued to Wates Construction to develop the centre, where plans for up to 240 parking spaces, including electric vehicle points, will be implemented.

The award of the contract enables work to commence ahead of the opening in Easter 2020.

*Cabinet were also informed that for the next three academic years, no further school expansions are necessary in the Royal Borough.

The lead member for children’s services Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park), introduced the 2018 projections for future demand of school places.

She announced that ‘there is capacity within the whole system for the next 3 years.’

Leader of the council Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) added that the news was welcome considering there was a national issue regarding school places and was pleased the Royal Borough is ‘ahead of the curve.’