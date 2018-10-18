Thames Valley Police top cop to retire

The most senior officer in Thames Valley Police (TVP) has announced his retirement. Francis Habgood, the Chief Constable of TVP, will step down in March 2019 after 32 years in the police.

He has spent more than 15 years with TVP.

He said: “I will always love policing and it’s been an honour to serve the public, most recently as Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police. Thames Valley Police is an excellent force and I am privileged to lead the dedicated officers, staff and volunteers who work for us.

“In the coming months I remain fully committed to meeting the challenges we face and will continue to work tirelessly to make our communities safer.”

Ch Con Habgood began his policing career at West Yorkshire Police in 1987, joining TVP in 2004.

He became Chief Constable in April 2015.

The role for a new Chief Constable will be advertised by the Police and Crime Commissioner in November, with a preferred candidate expected to be selected before Christmas. The candidate will then appear before a police and crime panel confirmation hearing early next year.

The Police and Crime Commissioner, Anthony Stansfeld, said: “It is with considerable regret that I have received notice from the Chief Constable, Francis Habgood, that he will be leaving Thames Valley Police when his contract ends on the March 31 2019.

“He has been an outstanding Chief Constable and throughout the last four years we have had an excellent relationship and I will be very sorry to lose him.

“During this period Thames Valley Police has been rated by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Service (HMICFRS) as one of the highest ranked police forces in the country and this is greatly down to his leadership. The Chief Constable will continue to lead Thames Valley Police as we now enter a period of recruitment for his successor.”