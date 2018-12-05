Mad Millenials mental health organisation host launch event

There was a ‘brilliant turnout’ at the launch of mental health support group Mad Millennials on Saturday.

The non-profit organisation is a platform supporting millennials, those who reached young adulthood in the early 21st century, with their mental health.

It has been set up by Charlotte Brockman, 24, from Maidenhead and friend Lauren Bamford, 23, who met at the University of Liverpool while studying psychology.

Royal Borough cabinet member for adult social care and public health Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill) was one of the attendees at the launch at Saints Cafe in St Mark’s Road.

The evening, which Charlotte said had a ‘brilliant turnout’, included live music, food and raffle prizes and raised £600 for Charlotte and Lauren’s bid to help others.

They will hold workshops at Anomalous Space, a creative studio in London, on January 26 and at Friends House in Manchester on January 19, both from 10am-4pm.

Visit Instagram @MadMillennials and at Twitter @MadMillennials_ for details.