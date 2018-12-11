In pictures: Lions Club members pack up Christmas care packages

‘Heartwarming generosity’ was displayed by the people of Windsor and Maidenhead, who donated about £10,000 worth of food for the Lions Club of Maidenhead’s annual Christmas collection.

About £10,000 worth of food for people in need was packed up into 366 care packages on Sunday for the Lions Club of Maidenhead’s Christmas food collection.

Maidenhead and Windsor Lions Club volunteers, members of the public packed up 366 packages of donated non-perishable food at Claire’s Court Senior Boys School in Ray Mill Road East, along with sixth formers and teachers.

A member of the Lions Club of Maidenhead is in contact with a wide scope of people from local authority services and the voluntary sector, who nominate people who they say are in need of the care packages.

“There’s all sorts of recipients, there’s single people, older people, there’s large families, a lot of people in social housing, and mostly they are very very pleased to receive it,” said collection organiser Robin Butler.

The Lions Club previously spent seven days collecting donations outside supermarkets and had its van completely filled up every day.

“Some people are phenomenally generous. Some people bring trolleys of food and you think we’re taking one item and they’re giving the whole trolley to us. It’s very heartwarming generosity,” said Robin.

“We did think when the foodbanks started it might diminish our impact but it hasn’t really.”

The majority of parcels were delivered on Sunday, but volunteers will attempt to find people who did not answer on the day throughout this week.

Visit www.maidenheadlions.org.uk for more information.