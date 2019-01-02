What to do with your Christmas trees in the Royal Borough and South Bucks

Christmas decorations will be coming down this weekend as the festive season comes to a close.

In the Royal Borough, Christmas trees can be dropped off at any of the collection sites around the borough until Monday, January 21.

Drop-off points include Stafferton Way recycling centre, Ockwells Park, Bray High Street car park, Holyport Memorial Hall car park, Stubbings Nursery, Hurley High Street car park and Knowl Hill Village Hall Car Park.

If you have a green bin, trees can be left next to it on collection day for recycling and smaller trees can be cut up and put into your garden waste.

If your tree is over seven feet tall, it will need to be sawn into two pieces.

Only real trees can be recycled.

Pots, lights, and decorations should be removed first.

Green bin collections resume from week commencing Monday, January 7 for week two collections, and from week commencing Monday, January 14 for week one collections, and are collected the same day as other bins.

In Wycombe District, cut up your trees and put them into your garden bin. If you do not have access to a garden waste bin, you can recycle Christmas trees at your nearest household recycling centre, which can be viewed on the Bucks County Council website.