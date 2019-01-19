Grant given to Family Friends charity

A charity which supports families has received a £2,000 grant from the Louis Baylis trust.

Family Friends in Windsor and Maidenhead was established in 1995 and last year its small team of staff and dedicated group of volunteers helped 392 families.

Director of services Tracy Muschamp said: “We’re here to provide early help and support for families struggling with difficulties. Our vision is that local families can thrive while their families are growing up, no matter what challenges they face.”

These challenges might include isolation, low self-esteem, anger management issues, separation and divorce, anxiety, challenging behaviour, bullying and domestic abuse.

Tracy said: “I think a lot of the families we work with don’t meet the threshold for statutory services and where we can help is we can get in early before things escalate.”

The charity offers parents one-to-one and group sessions so they can support their family to be well and resilient and their volunteers can also help out in the home.

It also provides one-to-one and group support for children suffering low to moderate anxiety and those who have been exposed to domestic abuse.

She added: “They are really grateful. We get really good feedback from families, they’re really appreciative of the support. They say they wouldn’t know where to turn without our support.”

The groups for parents and children are intended to ‘build resilience and emotional well-being’.

Tracy said: “We are very grateful to the Louis Baylis trust for this very kind donation, which is vital in enabling us to continue providing much needed support to local children and families. As a small local charity with no local authority funding, we rely on grants and donations such as this to survive in what is a very challenging time, while facing an increasing demand for our services.”