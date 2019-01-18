Charity gala set to take place at Windsor Theatre Royal next month

A charity gala evening showcasing songs from popular musicals will take place next month.

Hosted by Gyles Brandreth, broadcaster and former Conservative MP, Showtime: A Night at the Musicals, will take place on Sunday, February 24 at the Theatre Royal Windsor.

The whistle-stop tour of West End favourites, including songs from Les Miserables, will raise money for the Berkshire Community Foundation and Mousetrap Theatre School, which gives disadvantaged children opportunities to visit the theatre.

Graham Barker, High Sheriff of Berkshire and patron of the event, said: “Gyles is very keen to do this for us. He’s a very fun man and he supports a lot of charitable causes.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s on a Sunday night supporting two great charities and it’s a lovely theatre.”

Upon arrival at the theatre, guests will be welcomed by members of the Honourable Artillery Company, and the packed programme will have a variety of entertainment taking place for one night only.

Mr Barker said that a 16-year-old violin prodigy playing the Carmen Fantasy will be a particular highlight, but a whole range of performers, including Clive Rowe, who played ‘Duke’ Ellington in Tracy Beaker, and the Westenders, who have performed in more than 20 West End plays, are set to impress the audience.

The Berkshire Community Foundation raises funds and issues grants to various community groups and charities around the county, while Mousetrap Theatre Projects aims to provide theatre opportunities to disabled and disadvantaged children.

A passionate endorser of music and theatre, Mr Barker said: “It gives children excitement when they go to the theatre. It’s really important because they don’t all get to do that.

“It’s really exciting.”

Tickets for the gala are available from £18 from the box office on 01753 853888 or from www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk/index.php