Opposition leader hits out at council-funded banners

The erection of banners praising the work of the Conservative-led council has been questioned by the leader of the opposition.

Signs have been put up on lampposts across the area featuring the Royal Borough logo alongside an array of messages.

They have been funded using cash from the Royal Borough, rather than the ruling Conservative administration.

The council has not officially confirmed how much they cost.

Statements made on the banners include the claim that residents pay the lowest council tax outside of London and that 4,000 homes have been built guaranteeing 30 per cent affordable housing.

But the leader of the opposition Cllr Lynne Jones (Independent, Old Windsor) questioned the timing of the move, with the council elections coming up in May.

She told the Advertiser: “My main concerns are the accuracy of the statements and the fact that we have never put banners up before and the timing I believe is more than a coincidence.

“I have been told that they display the six priorities of the council but the one about 4,000 houses being built, they haven’t been built.”

In 2011, a controversial scheme which proposed more than 60 advertising signs be hung on lampposts in locations including Braywick Road and Frascati Way was rejected by the council

Cllr Jones added: “Superfluous spending on these banners is not a good use of public money.

“I wouldn’t have put them in the first place.”

Leader of the council Cllr Simon Dudley declined to comment but a Royal Borough spokeswoman said the banners had been erected to highlight the ‘six priorities of the council’.

A council statement added: “Banners have been placed across the borough to highlight the six priorities which were agreed in the council plan at full council.

“We monitor council performance against those six priorities.

“The council’s communication plan is also aligned to the six key priorities which sets out how we communicate key messages to residents.

“Banners are widely used by other councils to share key messages with residents.”