Commissioner approves Thames Valley Police budget

The proposed Thames Valley Police (TVP) budget was approved on Tuesday, January 22 by the police and crime commissioner.

Anthony Stansfield agreed to the revenue plans presented to him by chief constable Francis Habgood.

More than half of the funding in the government’s 2019/20 settlement – £509 million – available nationally to police and crime commissioners is expected to come from taxpayers by increasing the police portion of the council tax.

Anthony Stansfield said: “Before I made a decision on the level of council tax, I sought views of the residents of the Thames Valley. Of the 8,031 people who completed the survey, 69.7% agreed to an increase to fund policing. I am therefore proposing an increase in the police portion of the council tax in 2019/20 of £24 for the equivalent of a Band D property.

“After funding pay and price rise, the increase in council tax enables me to invest around £8.5m in a number of priority policing areas.”

The proposed police portion of council tax for 2019/20 is set to increase to £206.28 for a Band D property.

TVP promise to use the extra cash by reducing 101 call handling times, recruit additional officers and staff to respond to increasing crime demand and complexity, and improve it’s investigative capacity and process for complex crimes.

The budget will now go to the Police and Crime Panel on Friday, February 1 for final ratification.