Cabinet agrees road improvements and cycling action plan

Nearly £1million of road improvements are set to take place across the Royal Borough after plans were approved by the cabinet.

A £965,000 grant from central government will now be spent on road improvements across the borough,

including £277,000 in Pinkneys Green and £70,000 in Vicus Way.

All the works are set to be completed by the end of next month, cabinet heard on Thursday last week.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park), lead member for highways, said: “It’s something that’s a no-brainer in terms of keeping the roads maintained.”

With £90,000 of improvements in Boyn Hill announced as part of the plans, Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill) said that Cllr Bicknell is ‘a bit of a hero’ in his ward.

Before the spend was approved, leader of the council Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) announced that a further £5.3m, including £4m from Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, will be spent

improving six junctions between Maidenhead Bridge in the A4 and Braywick roundabout in the A308.

Also at the meeting, it was decided that a 300-space cycle parking area will be built outside Maidenhead Station after the council’s 10-year cycling action plan was approved.

The action plan is designed to encourage more people to cycle in the borough by building new infrastructure over the next 10 years.

This will involve safer cycling routes around the borough, like a safe crossing on the A4, connected networks from the town centres to residential areas, and improved crossing areas outside Maidenhead railway station.

Cllr Dudley said: “We are very serious about this, it’s fundamentally changing our approach to cycling in the borough.”

Cllr Natasha Airey, cabinet member for children’s services, said the long-term nature of the plan would encourage more children to grow up cycling, adding that it was important for the next generation.

Cabinet members also unanimously voted to hold a consultation on tougher rules for permitted development rights, which allow the conversion from offices to residential to be done without submitting a planning application.