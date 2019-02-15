Parish Council funding discussed at meeting 

Small payments made to parish councils by residents living in unparished areas were examined at a conference on Monday.

Cllr MJ Saunders, the Royal Borough’s cabinet member for finance, presented proposals for how the Royal Borough funds the local councils at the Parish Conference at Maidenhead Town Hall.

He invited attendees to look at ‘parish equalisation grants’, which the borough gives to parish councils to help fund them because some residents do not have to pay the full parish precept – which goes to parish councils – in their council tax bill thanks to a discount.

That creates a shortfall in parish council income, and funding to make that up used to come from a Government grant but that has been diminishing since 2014 and will stop in 2019/20.

This means funding to make up the parish councils’ shortfall must come from Royal Borough council tax, which Cllr Saunders said made the future of the grant ‘ever more fragile’ because it ‘has no official funding source’ and ‘no current legitimate logic’.

Parish councils typically spend money on land they maintain, which could include parks, and other community projects.

A paper sent to the Parish Conference attendees suggested options to change how the funding works.

One would see the parishes bid for a grant to fund a project, another would have the money distributed by number of electors per parish, the third option advocates distributing it based on the size of their funding shortfall, and the final option is for the status quo, which is calculated through what the paper describes as a ‘not straightforward’ formula.

Cox Green Parish Council clerk Stephen Hedges proposed the first two, but at the conference on Monday said he actually advocated scrapping the funding because areas without a parish council still pay a small amount to the councils.

“I would point out for 27 years I lived in the borough, not in a parished area – and I would be one of those residents who would have to pay towards the parishes and get nothing in return,” he said.

He added that ‘every single Band D equivalent (a council tax property grade) across the borough pays 89p’.

“I know it’s only a small amount but they pay 89p and that is only redistributed to the parishes, it’s not being distributed to the non-parished areas. They don’t get anything.”

He noted that Cox Green gets 2.08p back and continued: “I would just point out that the non-parished areas are paying for parish services. They’re paying towards parishes.

“And they’re not getting a say in this.”

Parish councils will consider their opinions on the issue.