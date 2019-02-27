In pictures: Protestors demonstrate against Royal Borough budget

Protesters marched through the town on Saturday to demonstrate against the 2019/20 Royal Borough budget.

A crowd of about 60 people gathered at Grenfell Park at 11am before marching to the Town Hall in St Ives Road.

Led by the public service union Unison, the march was held to condemn the ‘slash and burn policies of the council in representing the interests of those living in the borough’.

David Knowles-Leak, chairman of the Maidenhead Labour party, said that ‘although the budget was presented as an increase in spend of £11.2m’ that ‘the actual net increase in spend-ing is forecasted to be £0.9m’.

He said: “More jobs will be lost on top of the two-thirds of staff who have gone from council employment in the last 10 years.”

A council spokeswoman said the borough is ‘experiencing financial pressures across some of our services’ like other councils nationally.

She added: “However, for 2019/20, we have managed to present a balanced budget which ensures that key statutory services including adult and children’s social care and those that matter most to our residents such as weekly waste and recycling collections are protected.”

The protesters also obtained more than 1,000 signatures on a campaign petition which Mr Knowles-Leak presented at Tuesday’s full council meeting.