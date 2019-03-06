Drivers hit out at parking machine teething troubles

The council leader is hoping that problems with the Royal Borough’s new car parking machines will be overcome once residents ‘get used to the technology’.

More than 100 machines have been installed by the Royal Borough to allow drivers to use their Advantage Cards to secure discounted rates and pay with their credit and debit cards.

But, following the installation of the devices at locations such as Boulters Lock car park, Hines Meadow and Grove Road in Maidenhead, and Victoria Street in Windsor, drivers took to social media to vent their frustration.

The machines were criticised for not recognising Advantage Cards and being too complicated to use.

Council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said: “We’ve done lots of testing with multiple Advantage Cards and there was clearly an issue with some barcodes not being recognised.

“But the data download was completed about a week and a half ago and now it’s just a matter of people getting used to the technology.”

The council had to give out temporary Advantage Card barcodes for drivers to use while issues with the new machines were fixed.

It has also now published online video tutorials on how to use the new technology.

Leader of the Opposition Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor) said that the new machines should have been tested at one or two locations to establish any problems before rolling them out across the borough.

She said: “To be honest I would expect this to be called into the Highways, Transport and Environment Overview & Scrutiny Panel as the process has been handled poorly and the details need to be looked at.”

A Royal Borough spokeswoman added: “Staff have been periodically going out to visit the machines to check they are all working.

“If residents have ongoing problems then it could be because their cards are damaged.”