In pictures: Soroptimist clubs join forces to celebrate International Women's Day

A trio of Soroptimist clubs from Berkshire and Buckinghamshire joined forces to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The organisation’s Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead, Thames Valley and High Wycombe and District branches marked the occasion at a conference on Sunday.

The theme of the event, held in the Desborough Theatre, was ‘Opportunities for Women and Girls’.

Thames Valley Police’s Detective Chief Inspector Penny MacKenzie spoke to the audience about the issues facing women in the region.

Alaa Fawaz and Raakhi Sharma, from the Slough Youth Parliament, also took to the stage to discuss youth involvement in politics.

A number of women’s welfare organisations also attended including The Dash Charity, Slough fostering, Wycombe Women’s Aid and The Kori Development Project which aims to improve the health of women and girls in Sierra Leone.

Event organiser Jackie Paling said: “The speakers were inspiring and the two schoolgirls (Alaa and Raakhi) were so enthusiastic about their place in politics.

“We are already thinking about what to do for next year.”

Soroptimist international is a global volunteer network with more than 75,000 women member.

